(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 21)

Shockingly however, there was the news that some elders of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu, where the 31st patient attended a service with hundreds of other people Feb. 9, asked the congregation to lie if the health authorities contacted them for virus checks. According to a "response manual" posted on the church's online community, members were asked to lie to health officials about their attendance at the service and to say they were not in the church when the patient was there; something that stretches credulity. This was apparently to protect the church, but they should know that this blatant lie endangers the lives of not only the congregants but their neighbors.