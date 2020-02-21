S. Korea designates Daegu, Cheongdo as 'special care zones' over coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea declared the southeastern cities of Daegu and Cheongdo are "special care zones" Friday as a cluster of coronavirus cases have been reported there in recent days.
On Thursday, the country confirmed its first death of a COVID-19 patient in the southeastern city of Cheongdo, with the total number of confirmed cases in the country surpassing 100. Concerns about community spread have mounted as new cases surged this week in Daegu, the country's fourth-largest city and home to 2.4 million people, and its surrounding North Gyeongsang Province.
"The government will take special measures by declaring the Daegu and Cheongdo areas, where a sudden rise in confirmed cases were reported, as special care zones," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said at the start of a pan-government meeting over the virus.
Chung said the government will focus on preventing the virus from spreading locally.
"The government will mobilize all resources to overcome the virus," he added.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
U.S. commander says N. Korea may be ready to flight-test advanced ICBM
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 1st death from virus, cases soar to 104
-
5
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
1
S. Korea reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 82
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 1st death from virus, cases soar to 104
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 22 more cases of novel coronavirus, total rises to 104
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 82
-
5
(8th LD) Alarmed by cluster of 22 new virus cases, S. Korea struggles to contain further spread