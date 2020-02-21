Toronto manager finds Ryu's first live batting practice 'fun to watch'
DUNEDIN, United States, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- One of the most-used expressions by Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo is "fun to watch." So far this spring training, he's relied on it often to describe his new South Korean ace, Ryu Hyun-jin.
"Ryu is Ryu. He throws strikes. It was fun to watch," Montoyo told reporters at TD Ballpark on Thursday, a day after Ryu's first live batting practice of spring training. "He's going to be around the zone. I could see how his pitches moved. He's going to make you beat him. He's not going to walk you."
Ryu is in his first spring training with the Jays, which he joined on a four-year, US$80 million contract in December after leading the majors in ERA and finishing second in the National League Cy Young Award voting. That's the largest deal ever handed out by the Blue Jays to a pitcher, and barring injuries, Ryu will be their Opening Day starter in Toronto against the Boston Red Sox on March 26.
The Blue Jays will begin their preseason game schedule Saturday against the New York Yankees. Their first game at the brand new TD Ballpark will be next Monday against the Atlanta Braves.
Throughout camp, the Jays have kept mum on Ryu's pitching schedule. When reporters asked Ryu about his first spring appearance, the pitchers told them to go ask the manager.
When informed of that exchange, Montoyo quipped, "That's a good man."
"When he's pitching, I don't know yet," Montoyo said. "Probably by Saturday, I'll let you guys know when he's pitching."
Whether or not Ryu will have another live batting practice before his first game, the manager said: "It's up to him. He knows what he's got to do. If he needs another one, we'll give him another one."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
U.S. commander says N. Korea may be ready to flight-test advanced ICBM
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 1st death from virus, cases soar to 104
-
5
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
1
S. Korea reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 82
-
2
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 1st death from virus, cases soar to 104
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 22 more cases of novel coronavirus, total rises to 104
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 82
-
5
(8th LD) Alarmed by cluster of 22 new virus cases, S. Korea struggles to contain further spread