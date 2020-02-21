Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

February 21, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 11/02 Sunny 70

Incheon 10/02 Sunny 70

Suwon 11/01 Sunny 70

Cheongju 13/01 Sunny 60

Daejeon 14/01 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 09/-2 Sunny 70

Gangneung 14/05 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 15/02 Sunny 60

Gwangju 15/02 Sunny 70

Jeju 17/06 Sunny 60

Daegu 15/02 Sunny 60

Busan 16/06 Sunny 80

(END)

