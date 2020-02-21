Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 February 21, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 11/02 Sunny 70
Incheon 10/02 Sunny 70
Suwon 11/01 Sunny 70
Cheongju 13/01 Sunny 60
Daejeon 14/01 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 09/-2 Sunny 70
Gangneung 14/05 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 15/02 Sunny 60
Gwangju 15/02 Sunny 70
Jeju 17/06 Sunny 60
Daegu 15/02 Sunny 60
Busan 16/06 Sunny 80
(END)
