K-pop girl band ITZY to return with new album next month
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- K-pop 'super rookie' band ITZY will return to the music scene next month with a new EP, "IT'z ME," the band's management agency said Saturday.
"IT'z ME," set for official release on March 9, is the quintet's second EP since the band made a sensational debut in February last year, according to JYP Entertainment.
The band's debut single, "Dalla Dalla," immediately topped local music charts including TV K-pop competition shows, winning the band numerous rookie of the year awards for 2019.
In July last year, the band dropped its first EP, "IT'z ICY," rocking the K-pop scene once again.
Since November, the band has been on a global showcase of their music, touring 11 regions across the world.
"IT'z ME" will be digitally released in the evening of March 9 via major online music streaming services.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
4
BTS to unveil teaser for its new song 'ON' ahead of official release
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold trilateral foreign ministers' talks in Munich
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 1st death from virus, cases soar to 104
-
5
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 1st death from virus, cases soar to 104
-
2
S. Korea reports 2nd death of coronavirus patient
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 48 more cases of novel coronavirus, total rises to 204
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 52 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 156
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea designates Daegu, Cheongdo as 'special care zones' over coronavirus