Kia to recall 228,000 Sedona, Sorento models in U.S.
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said Friday it will voluntarily recall more than 228,000 recreation vehicle models in the United States from April.
In a report submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Kia said it will recall 140,446 Sedona minivans manufactured from June 15, 2005, through July 15, 2009, as well as 88,383 Sorento SUVs built from June 15, 2006, through Dec. 15, 2008, due to concerns that they could catch fire.
The problem involves moisture that may get into the anti-lock brake system's electronics, potentially causing an electrical short circuit and increasing the risk of an engine compartment fire.
There have been seven fires related to this problem but no injuries have been reported, Kia said. The Sedona is sold as Carnival in South Korea.
The maker of the K5 sedan and the flagship Telluride SUV said it will notify U.S. owners of the vehicles to bring them to Kia dealerships for the recall that begins on April 10.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold trilateral foreign ministers' talks in Munich
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 1st death from virus, cases soar to 104
-
5
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 1st death from virus, cases soar to 104
-
2
S. Korea reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 82
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 22 more cases of novel coronavirus, total rises to 104
-
4
S. Korea reports 1st death from coronavirus
-
5
(7th LD) S. Korea reports 1st death from virus; cases soar to 104