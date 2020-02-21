Pro football matches in southeastern region postponed due to coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- Upcoming professional football matches in South Korea's southeastern region have been postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus.
The K League announced Friday that the Feb. 29 home opener for Daegu FC in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and the March 1 home match for Pohang Steelers in Pohang, about 80 kilometers east of Daegu, have been pushed back. They will be played either later in March or in June.
The decision was reached at a meeting of league executives and representatives from the 12 K League 1 club, in response to a recent surge in the number of COVID-19 infections in Daegu and its neighboring North Gyeongsang Province.
"We all recognize the gravity of the situation regarding COVID-19," said the K League's secretary general, Han Woong-soo. "Home openers for teams in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province will be played at later dates."
The region is home to three K League 1 clubs: Daegu FC, Pohang Steelers and Sangju Sangmu. Sangju's home opener is March 7.
The 2020 K League season will open with three matches on Feb. 29 and three more on March 1. The league office said matches outside Daegu and North Gyeongsang will go on as scheduled, though they may also be affected depending on the spread of COVID-19.
South Korea reported 52 new cases of the new coronavirus Friday morning, with 41 coming from Daegu and North Gyeongsang.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold trilateral foreign ministers' talks in Munich
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 1st death from virus, cases soar to 104
-
5
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 1st death from virus, cases soar to 104
-
2
S. Korea reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 82
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 22 more cases of novel coronavirus, total rises to 104
-
4
S. Korea reports 1st death from coronavirus
-
5
(7th LD) S. Korea reports 1st death from virus; cases soar to 104