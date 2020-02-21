Ex-S. Korea captain Ki Sung-yueng leaves for Spain to finalize talks with top-division club

Afterward, Ki sought a return to the K League 1, where he began his club career in 2006 with FC Seoul. When Ki signed with Celtic in 2009 for his first foray into Europe, FC Seoul let Ki go on the condition that Ki must first negotiate with them if he wanted to return home. The two sides couldn't come to an agreement, and Ki's talks with another K League 1 team, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, also didn't bear any fruit.