(LEAD) S. Korea releases 1 more fully recovered coronavirus patient
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES throughout; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea released one more fully recovered coronavirus patient on Friday, bringing the total number of discharged patients here to 17.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the country's 19th patient, a 37-year-old South Korean man who was confirmed to be infected on Feb. 5, was discharged from quarantine at his hospital.
The man is believed to have contracted the virus in Singapore, according to the KCDC.
The country has confirmed 204 COVID-19 cases, with the number of infections here almost quadrupling in three days. Most of those cases are traced to church services in the southeastern city of Daegu.
