S. Korea's Olympic women's football qualifier moved from China to Australia due to coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- The Asian football governing body announced on Friday that an upcoming Olympic women's football qualifying match between South Korea and home team China will take place in a neutral venue in Australia.
The decision by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), reached in consultation with the Chinese Football Association (CFA) and the Football Federation Australia (FFA), was in response to the outbreak of the deadly new coronavirus in China.
South Korea and China will play a two-legged playoff series on March 6 and 11, with the winner qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. South Korea will host the first leg at Yongin Citizens Sports Park in Yongin, south of Seoul.
The second leg would have been in China, if not for the deadly COVID-19 that has claimed more than 2,000 lives in the country. Instead, the match will be played at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney.
Coached by Englishman Colin Bell, South Korea are ranked 20th in the world, five spots below China. In 37 all-time meetings, South Korea have four wins, six draws and 27 losses against China.
Women's football joined the Olympics in 1996, and South Korea have never played in the quadrennial event.
