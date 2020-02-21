Coronavirus presumed as factor in S. Korean man's death
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- The new coronavirus likely was a factor in the death of a South Korean man who posthumously tested positive for COVID-19, the health authorities said Friday.
The 63-year-old man who died of pneumonia Wednesday at a hospital in the southeastern city of Cheongdo was confirmed to be infected Thursday, marking the country's first death of someone infected with the novel coronavirus.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the patient's death is presumed to be related to the viral infection. But how big a part it played in his death is unclear as his condition might have worsened due to other factors. He has been suffering from chronic
The authorities have been testing all patients and medical staff at the hospital since Wednesday that includes five nurses.
As of Friday morning, the country had 156 people infected with COVID-19, with 14,816 people having been screened for the virus since Jan. 3, and 11,953 having tested negative. So far, 17 virus patients have been discharged from quarantine after making full recoveries.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold trilateral foreign ministers' talks in Munich
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 1st death from virus, cases soar to 104
-
5
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 1st death from virus, cases soar to 104
-
2
S. Korea reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 82
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 22 more cases of novel coronavirus, total rises to 104
-
4
S. Korea reports 1st death from coronavirus
-
5
(7th LD) S. Korea reports 1st death from virus; cases soar to 104