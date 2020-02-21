(2nd LD) Coronavirus presumed as factor in S. Korean man's death
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details in paras 4-6)
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- The new coronavirus likely was a factor in the death of a South Korean man who posthumously tested positive for COVID-19, the health authorities said Friday.
The 63-year-old man who died of pneumonia Wednesday at a hospital in the southeastern city of Cheongdo was confirmed to be infected Thursday, marking the country's first death of someone infected with the novel coronavirus.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the patient's death is presumed to be related to the viral infection. But how big a part it played in his death is unclear as his condition might have worsened due to other factors. He had been suffering from a chronic respiratory condition.
The authorities have been testing some 600 patients and medical staff at the hospital since Wednesday that includes five nurses. A total of 16 people at the hospital have tested positive for the infectious disease.
The country had 204 people infected with COVID-19, with 16,400 people having been screened for the virus since Jan. 3, and 13,016 having tested negative. It said 3,180 are in isolation and being checked for the novel coronavirus.
Health authorities said that while many patients have made full recovery after two weeks of being treated in quarantine, there are presently six or seven patients in "relatively serious" condition.
It said six people are on respirators and one patient is being monitored carefully by doctors.
So far, 17 virus patients have been discharged from quarantine after making full recoveries.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
BTS to unveil teaser for its new song 'ON' ahead of official release
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 1st death from virus, cases soar to 104
-
5
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 1st death from virus, cases soar to 104
-
2
S. Korea reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 82
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 22 more cases of novel coronavirus, total rises to 104
-
4
(7th LD) S. Korea reports 1st death from virus; cases soar to 104
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 48 more cases of novel coronavirus, total rises to 204