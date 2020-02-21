Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Aerospace Q4 net profit down 73 pct. to 18.9 bln won

All Headlines 15:37 February 21, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 18.9 billion won (US$ 15.6 million), down 73 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 35.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 54.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 3.4 percent to 1.59 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!