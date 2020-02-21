KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daesang 21,300 DN 400
LotteFood 345,000 DN 7,000
NEXENTIRE 7,290 DN 170
CHONGKUNDANG 92,000 DN 2,700
KCC 197,500 DN 13,000
SKNetworks 4,620 DN 85
ORION Holdings 15,550 DN 50
KISWire 16,850 DN 450
HITEJINRO 30,000 DN 1,250
DAEKYO 6,000 UP 550
GKL 18,350 DN 700
Yuhan 213,500 DN 6,500
SLCORP 15,850 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 136,500 DN 500
DOOSAN 59,000 DN 1,300
DaelimInd 76,700 DN 1,100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12750 DN50
KiaMtr 40,050 DN 500
NamyangDairy 386,500 DN 14,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 38,950 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 26,950 DN 700
SGBC 33,500 UP 350
Shinsegae 264,000 DN 6,000
Nongshim 281,500 UP 6,000
Hyosung 71,200 DN 1,400
DB HiTek 27,800 DN 750
CJ 89,500 DN 3,300
Hanwha 21,350 DN 600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 52,600 DN 1,700
ShinhanGroup 35,650 DN 550
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,900 DN 1,000
SamsungF&MIns 206,000 UP 1,000
Kogas 31,600 DN 700
KSOE 112,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 20,300 UP 550
Hanssem 66,300 DN 2,000
DaeduckElec 9,990 DN 60
MERITZ SECU 3,510 DN 30
HtlShilla 88,900 DN 2,000
Hanmi Science 32,300 DN 900
