KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 February 21, 2020

SamsungElecMech 143,500 DN 2,000
SsangyongCement 4,590 DN 125
KAL 23,550 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,140 DN 410
LG Corp. 74,300 DN 1,700
SsangyongMtr 1,885 DN 45
BoryungPharm 12,950 DN 450
L&L 13,950 DN 300
LOTTE 31,050 DN 1,000
AK Holdings 27,700 DN 1,400
Binggrae 53,200 DN 1,500
GCH Corp 18,600 DN 550
LotteChilsung 119,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiMtr 128,000 DN 2,000
AmoreG 67,400 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,110 DN 260
POSCO 211,500 DN 4,000
SPC SAMLIP 71,900 DN 1,800
SAMSUNG SDS 191,500 DN 4,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 28,750 DN 850
KUMHOTIRE 3,980 DN 30
HankookShellOil 271,000 DN 6,000
BukwangPharm 13,800 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 50,600 DN 1,700
TaekwangInd 866,000 DN 24,000
Donga Socio Holdings 88,400 DN 2,200
SK hynix 103,000 DN 1,000
Youngpoong 642,000 DN 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,650 DN 900
DB INSURANCE 42,750 DN 450
SamsungElec 59,200 DN 800
NHIS 10,700 DN 150
SK Discovery 23,500 DN 500
LS 39,450 DN 1,350
GC Corp 112,000 DN 1,500
GS E&C 27,950 DN 250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,500 DN 1,050
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 336,500 DN 7,000
KPIC 92,100 DN 3,400
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,700 DN 150
