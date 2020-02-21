Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 February 21, 2020

SKC 55,500 DN 2,000
GS Retail 36,300 DN 1,150
Ottogi 512,000 DN 4,000
IlyangPharm 21,700 DN 450
JWPHARMA 27,650 DN 700
LGInt 12,400 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 4,855 DN 110
SBC 11,800 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 21,950 DN 200
TONGYANG 1,065 DN 20
OCI 56,100 DN 2,200
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 46,700 DN 500
KorZinc 440,000 DN 8,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,400 DN 140
SYC 40,350 DN 500
HyundaiMipoDock 39,250 DN 900
IS DONGSEO 28,100 DN 450
S-Oil 74,200 DN 1,900
LG Innotek 149,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 199,000 DN 5,000
HYUNDAI WIA 42,100 DN 650
KumhoPetrochem 66,200 DN 1,100
Mobis 228,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 32,300 UP 150
HDC HOLDINGS 9,960 DN 190
S-1 85,000 DN 1,200
Hanchem 103,500 DN 3,000
DWS 23,900 DN 850
UNID 39,250 DN 100
KEPCO 26,100 UP 100
SamsungSecu 35,100 DN 600
SKTelecom 219,500 DN 2,500
S&T MOTIV 43,000 DN 1,600
HyundaiElev 56,200 DN 2,000
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,150 DN 650
Hanon Systems 10,900 DN 100
SK 212,500 DN 4,000
Handsome 25,750 DN 1,200
COWAY 73,600 DN 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 104,500 DN 2,500
