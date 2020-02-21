KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 9,900 DN 100
KorElecTerm 34,700 DN 550
NamhaeChem 7,510 DN 170
DONGSUH 16,300 DN 100
BGF 4,945 DN 105
SamsungEng 15,350 DN 450
SAMSUNG C&T 113,500 DN 2,000
PanOcean 3,825 DN 95
SAMSUNG CARD 34,900 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 20,900 DN 450
KT 24,700 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL197500 DN3500
LG Uplus 14,150 DN 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,000 DN 1,000
KT&G 85,500 DN 800
DHICO 5,380 DN 90
LG Display 15,100 DN 300
Kangwonland 25,050 DN 750
NAVER 189,500 DN 500
Kakao 189,500 DN 1,000
NCsoft 669,000 DN 7,000
DSME 24,200 DN 700
DSINFRA 4,470 DN 145
DWEC 4,305 DN 25
Donga ST 89,800 DN 4,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,800 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 267,500 DN 6,000
DongwonF&B 215,000 UP 2,500
KEPCO KPS 35,450 DN 1,150
LGH&H 1,364,000 DN 8,000
LGCHEM 407,000 DN 12,000
KEPCO E&C 19,050 DN 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 76,900 DN 2,600
HALLA HOLDINGS 36,700 DN 750
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,450 DN 500
LGELECTRONICS 66,100 DN 1,100
Celltrion 177,000 DN 2,000
Huchems 19,100 DN 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 117,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 72,500 DN 2,000
