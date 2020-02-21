KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 66,700 DN 1,000
LOTTE Himart 23,350 DN 750
GS 43,950 DN 1,200
CJ CGV 25,700 DN 750
HYUNDAILIVART 10,300 0
LIG Nex1 27,900 DN 100
Fila Holdings 41,950 DN 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 135,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 32,900 0
HANWHA LIFE 1,865 DN 105
AMOREPACIFIC 182,000 DN 1,500
LF 13,800 UP 100
FOOSUNG 8,190 DN 340
JW HOLDINGS 5,800 DN 110
SK Innovation 130,500 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 21,050 DN 450
KBFinancialGroup 41,150 DN 1,050
Hansae 14,100 DN 500
LG HAUSYS 49,600 DN 1,200
Youngone Corp 29,450 DN 750
KOLON IND 37,200 DN 1,950
HanmiPharm 276,000 DN 5,000
BNK Financial Group 6,510 DN 40
emart 102,000 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY278 50 UP250
KOLMAR KOREA 46,300 DN 700
CUCKOO 91,600 DN 2,900
COSMAX 76,400 UP 3,700
MANDO 32,850 DN 1,050
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 486,500 DN 12,000
INNOCEAN 70,000 DN 700
Doosan Bobcat 28,100 DN 950
Netmarble 92,300 DN 800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S281000 DN13500
ORION 103,500 UP 1,000
BGF Retail 164,000 UP 500
SKCHEM 67,100 DN 1,300
HDC-OP 19,100 DN 850
HYOSUNG HEAVY 22,250 DN 550
WooriFinancialGroup 9,810 DN 140
(END)
