S. Korea invites senior Japanese officials to P4G summit
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has invited Japan's foreign and environment ministers to a climate change summit that Seoul is hosting this summer, the foreign ministry said Friday.
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi were invited to attend the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals (P4G), slated to take place in Seoul in late June, the ministry said in a release.
The invitation was delivered by Chung Kee-yong, director general of the Seoul ministry's climate change, energy, environment and scientific affairs bureau, during his meetings in Tokyo this week with his counterparts from the Japanese environment and foreign ministries.
The Japanese side said they will review the invitations with favor.
During the meeting, the two sides also discussed joint efforts to strengthen cooperation in resolving air and sea pollution in the neighboring regions, as well as in renewable energy, according to the ministry.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold trilateral foreign ministers' talks in Munich
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 1st death from virus, cases soar to 104
-
5
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 1st death from virus, cases soar to 104
-
2
S. Korea reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 82
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 22 more cases of novel coronavirus, total rises to 104
-
4
S. Korea reports 1st death from coronavirus
-
5
(7th LD) S. Korea reports 1st death from virus; cases soar to 104