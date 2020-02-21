Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 17:24 February 21, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Feb. 16 -- N.K. leader visits late father's mausoleum in first public appearance in 22 days

20 -- S. Korean President Moon, Chinese President Xi hold phone talks
