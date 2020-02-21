Son Heung-min has surgery on fractured right forearm
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean forward Son Heung-min underwent surgery to fix his broken right forearm at a Seoul hospital on Friday.
Son had metal plates and pins inserted to hold the fractured radius in the arm. He will remain hospitalized through the weekend and remain in South Korea for further treatment. He will likely miss the rest of the Premier League season.
Son suffered the injury during a Premier League match against Aston Villa last weekend. Son landed hard on the right arm following a collision with a defender in the early moments of the match. Son somehow played the entire contest and scored twice, including the go-ahead goal during second-half stoppage time, for the Spur's 3-2 victory. He extended his goal scoring streak to a new career-high five matches.
The club initially said Son could be out for "a number of weeks," but head coach Jose Mourinho was much less optimistic on Tuesday, saying, "I'm not going to count on him again this season."
Son also broke his right forearm during a World Cup qualifying match in June 2017 and ended up missing 61 days.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
