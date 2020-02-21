Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea reports 2nd death of coronavirus patient

All Headlines 20:28 February 21, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported the nation's second death from the new coronavirus, with the number of confirmed cases surpassing 200, officials said Friday.

The woman in her 50s died at a hospital in the southeastern city of Busan after being transferred from a hospital in a nearby county, where the nation's first COVID-19 fatality was reported the previous day. She was confirmed to be infected and moved to Busan earlier Friday.
(END)

Keywords
#coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!