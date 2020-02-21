Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) S. Korea reports 2nd death of coronavirus patient

All Headlines 21:41 February 21, 2020

(ATTN: UPDATES with more info throughout)

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported the nation's second death from the new coronavirus Friday as the number of confirmed cases doubled to surpass 200.

A 54-year-old woman, who was confirmed earlier in the day to be infected with the virus, died at a hospital in the southeastern city of Busan at around 5 p.m., health officials said.

She had been bedridden at Daenam Hospital in nearby Cheongdo County, where the nation's first COVID-19 fatality was reported Thursday.

She was one of two patients who were transferred to a Busan hospital after they tested positive for the virus.

On Thursday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said a 63-year-old man, who died of pneumonia on Wednesday at Daenam Hospital, posthumously tested positive for COVID-19.

The authorities said Friday his death is presumed to be related to the viral infection. But how big a part it played in his death is unclear as his condition might have worsened due to other factors. He had been suffering from a chronic respiratory condition.

A total of 17 people have tested positive for the virus out of 600 patients and medical staff at the hospital, the health authorities said.

Medical workers transfer a suspected coronavirus patient from Daenam Hospital in Cheongdo, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to another hospital on Feb. 21, 2020. Of about 600 patients and medical staff at the hospital, 16 tested positive for COVID-19, health authorities said. (Yonhap)


