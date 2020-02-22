Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin to make spring training debut vs. Twins
DUNEDIN, United States, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- Ryu Hyun-jin will make his first spring training start for the Toronto Blue Jays next Thursday against the Minnesota Twins.
Manager Charlie Montoyo announced on Friday at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Florida, that Ryu will throw "probably two innings, but no more than that" against the Twins. It will be a home game for the Jays at their brand new spring stadium, starting at 1 p.m. next Thursday in Florida, or 3 a.m. Friday in Seoul.
The Blue Jays' exhibition season begins Saturday on the road against the New York Yankees. All spring training games will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.
"Depending on how the first inning goes, for sure one inning, and then we'll go from there," Montoyo said of Ryu's workload against the Twins. "(It's about) getting the pitch count wherever it needs to get. That's the whole point."
Ryu, who signed a four-year, US$80 million free agent deal in December to become the highest-paid pitcher in Blue Jays history, has thrown three bullpens and one live batting practice. He's scheduled to do another live pitching on Saturday.
Ryu is the reigning major league ERA champion who finished second in the National League Cy Young Award voting. Barring spring injuries, Ryu will likely get the Opening Day nod against the Boston Red Sox on March 26 at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
4
BTS to unveil teaser for its new song 'ON' ahead of official release
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold trilateral foreign ministers' talks in Munich
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 1st death from virus, cases soar to 104
-
5
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
1
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 1st death from virus, cases soar to 104
-
2
S. Korea reports 2nd death of coronavirus patient
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 48 more cases of novel coronavirus, total rises to 204
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea designates Daegu, Cheongdo as 'special care zones' over coronavirus
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 52 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 156