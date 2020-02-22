PM makes special call for cooperation with efforts to contain coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun made a special call on Saturday for South Korean citizens to cooperate with the government's efforts to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, calling the latest infections a "grave situation."
Chung urged people to refrain from taking part in religious activities in crowded indoor places and to devise other ways to carry out religious services.
"In accordance with law and principles, the government will sternly deal with acts that interfere with quarantine efforts, illegal hoarding of medical goods and acts that spark uneasiness through massive rallies," Chung said in a public message.
The message came as South Korea reported 229 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections in the nation to 433.
