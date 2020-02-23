Today in Korean history
Feb. 24
1961 -- South Korea and the Philippines sign a trade accord.
2007 -- South Korea and the United States announce that Seoul will reclaim wartime operational control of its forces from Washington on April 17, 2012. The agreement resolved one of the most controversial bilateral issues as the two countries continue to redefine a military alliance that dates back to the 1950-1953 Korean War, when American soldiers fought with South Korea against North Korea's invasion. Due to North Korean provocations and ongoing tension between the Koreas, the two allies decided to delay the transfer of wartime operational control to a later time.
2014 -- A second round of meetings of 357 South Koreans and their 88 North Korean relatives separated since the 1950-53 Korean War after the inauguration of the Park Geun-hye government takes place at Mount Kumgang, a scenic resort on the North's east coast, in a sign of improved relations between the two sides.
2018 -- South Korean skater Lee Seung-hoon wins gold in men's mass start speed skating at the PyeongChang Winter Games.
