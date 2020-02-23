Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:02 February 23, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/-2 Sunny 0

Incheon 07/00 Sunny 0

Suwon 08/-3 Sunny 0

Cheongju 09/-2 Sunny 0

Daejeon 10/-2 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 08/-5 Sunny 0

Gangneung 11/02 Sunny 0

Jeonju 09/-2 Sunny 0

Gwangju 11/00 Sunny 0

Jeju 12/05 Sunny 0

Daegu 11/00 Sunny 0

Busan 13/00 Sunny 0

