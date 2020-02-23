Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:02 February 23, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 08/-2 Sunny 0
Incheon 07/00 Sunny 0
Suwon 08/-3 Sunny 0
Cheongju 09/-2 Sunny 0
Daejeon 10/-2 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 08/-5 Sunny 0
Gangneung 11/02 Sunny 0
Jeonju 09/-2 Sunny 0
Gwangju 11/00 Sunny 0
Jeju 12/05 Sunny 0
Daegu 11/00 Sunny 0
Busan 13/00 Sunny 0
