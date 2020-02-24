Korean-language dailies

-- Virus infection cases top 600, gov't raises alert level to 'grave' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Alert level raised to 'grave,' schools delay start of new term (Kookmin Daily)

-- Alert level raised to 'grave,' all schools delay start of new term (Donga llbo)

-- Corona alert level raised to 'grave,' schools put off start by a week (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Alert level raised to 'grave,' schools delay start of new term (Segye Times)

-- Infection tally triples over the weekend, and here's Moon finally saying, 'It's serious' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korean passengers denied entry into Israel (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Corona alert at highest level of 'grave,' schools suspend start of new term (Hankyoreh)

-- Alert level raised to 'grave,' this week will be critical (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't announces 'grave stage' in new coronavirus crisis, schools put off start of new term (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 10 days after Moon said it'd be 'over soon,' gov't ups alert level to highest (Korea Economic Daily)

