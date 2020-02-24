Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

February 24, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- Virus infection cases top 600, gov't raises alert level to 'grave' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Alert level raised to 'grave,' schools delay start of new term (Kookmin Daily)
-- Alert level raised to 'grave,' all schools delay start of new term (Donga llbo)
-- Corona alert level raised to 'grave,' schools put off start by a week (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Alert level raised to 'grave,' schools delay start of new term (Segye Times)
-- Infection tally triples over the weekend, and here's Moon finally saying, 'It's serious' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korean passengers denied entry into Israel (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Corona alert at highest level of 'grave,' schools suspend start of new term (Hankyoreh)
-- Alert level raised to 'grave,' this week will be critical (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't announces 'grave stage' in new coronavirus crisis, schools put off start of new term (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 10 days after Moon said it'd be 'over soon,' gov't ups alert level to highest (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- U.S. warns of Korea risk, Israel turns back jet (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul raises virus alert level to 'highest' (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea raises alert level to 'highest' for COVID-19 (Korea Times)
