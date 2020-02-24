Pro football league to discuss postponing season amid coronavirus scare
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Faced with the fast-spreading coronavirus, the South Korean professional football league will convene an emergency board meeting later Monday to discuss postponing the start of the new season.
The K League announced the meeting will begin at 2 p.m. at its Seoul headquarters. The 2020 season is scheduled to open Saturday with two matches, followed by two more on Sunday. But that could change, as the K League joins several other sports organizations in South Korea grappling with the deadly COVID-19.
Through Sunday, it has claimed six lives and infected more than 600 people in South Korea.
Last Friday, the K League postponed two opening weekend matches in the southeastern region, following a recent surge in COVID-19 infections in the area.
Also Monday, the K League said it has canceled the season-opening media day initially set for Wednesday in Seoul and scrapped orientations for rookies and new foreign players.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
1
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
2
More than half of S. Korean coronavirus infections linked to Shincheonji
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 161 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 763
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea ups alert level to highest, as virus cases spike to 602, death toll at 5
-
5
(8th LD) S. Korea ups alert to highest level as virus cases spike to 602, death toll at 6