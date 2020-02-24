BLACKPINK's 'Boombayah' tops 800 mln YouTube views
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The video for "Boombayah," the debut single of K-pop girl band BLACKPINK, topped 800 million views on YouTube, making the quartet the only K-pop act with two music videos that have achieved the feat, the band's management agency said Monday.
The video reached the milestone Monday morning, emulating the band's earlier "Ddu-du Ddu-du," according to YG Entertainment.
"With this, BLACKPINK got to own two music videos that have more than 800 million views as the first K-pop group," according to YG.
BLACKPINK is also the only K-pop band that has a music video with more than 1 billion YouTube views, a feat achieved by "Ddu-du Ddu-du" in November last year.
"Boombayah" was released in August 2016.
Following its last EP, "Kill This Love," dropped last year, the quartet will unveil a new album in the spring.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
1
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
2
More than half of S. Korean coronavirus infections linked to Shincheonji
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 161 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 763
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea ups alert level to highest, as virus cases spike to 602, death toll at 5
-
5
(8th LD) S. Korea ups alert to highest level as virus cases spike to 602, death toll at 6