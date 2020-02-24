(LEAD) N. Korean defector arrested for allegedly killing another defector
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with detention of suspect; CHANGES headline)
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean defector was arrested on Monday on suspicions of killing his live-in partner, who had also defected from North Korea, and abandoning the victim's body in a travel bag at his home, police said.
The suspect, only identified as a 40-year-old man residing in Hwaseong, 80 kilometers south of Seoul, is accused of fatally stabbing his female partner, 36 years old, several times at his apartment over the weekend.
Police began a manhunt for the suspect after the woman was found dead Sunday at the apartment. The woman's body was discovered by police officers after one of her acquaintances reported that she couldn't be reached.
The suspect was caught at the home of one of his acquaintances in the same town at around 2:30 p.m. Monday. He reportedly admitted to the murder.
Police said they understand that the two recently began to live together at the man's home.
The woman's body was found in a squatting position inside the suitcase, police said, adding there were signs she had been stabbed.
Police said they plan to request a warrant for the suspect's pretrial detention after conducting further investigation into the case.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
5
BTS to unveil teaser for its new song 'ON' ahead of official release
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
2
More than half of S. Korean coronavirus infections linked to Shincheonji
-
3
Foreign countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
4
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 161 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 763