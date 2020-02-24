Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea reports 7th death from coronavirus

All Headlines 10:29 February 24, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has reported one more death from the new coronavirus that emerged in China, bringing the nation's death toll to 7.

A 62-year-old man, who is tied to a hospital in the southeastern county of Cheongdo, died of the virus on Sunday, health authorities said.

Over 110 people including nine medical staff, at the Daenam Hospital have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, with five victims of the potentially fatal illness reported or linked to the hospital, which has been in cohort isolation to stem further spread.

