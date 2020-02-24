Court issues arrest warrant for pastor for election law violation
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court on Monday issued an arrest warrant for a controversial conservative pastor for allegedly violating election law by asking participants in a street rally to support a specific political party in April's general election.
The Seoul Central District Court approved the prosecution's request to arrest Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon, saying there is probable cause to detain him for election law violations.
"The defendant, in light of the severity of allegations against him, could opt to escape punishment by fleeing," the court said.
Jun, chairman of the Christian Council of Korea, is accused of calling for support for a specific political party in the April 15 general election during an anti-government outdoor rally on large square in the Gwanghwamun area of central Seoul last year.
Jun has joined forces with several conservative politicians to organize a string of rallies in the central Seoul square to denounce President Moon Jae-in's major policies.
Jun came under investigation after the Seoul Metropolitan Government's election commission and a Christian civic group filed separate criminal complaints against him over election law violation.
Election law prohibits electioneering prior to the start of the official period.
After a monthlong probe, Seoul's Jongno Police Station asked for a pretrial detention warrant for Jun on Feb. 18 and the prosecution accepted the request.
A court hearing on the request for Jun's arrest warrant was originally scheduled for Friday but was postponed to Monday at the pastor's request.
In December last year, prosecutors requested the same Seoul court detain Jun for allegedly inciting violence against police during a mass rally on Oct. 3 to call for the resignations of Moon and then-Justice Minister Cho Kuk.
But the court refused to issue an arrest warrant at that time.
Jun also stirred up controversy by pushing ahead with a massive anti-government rally in central Seoul on Saturday in disregard of the central and municipal governments' ban on outdoor rallies as part of emergency measures to fight the spread of coronavirus infections.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
5
BTS to unveil teaser for its new song 'ON' ahead of official release
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
1
Foreign countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
2
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 161 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 763
-
4
S. Korea reports 7th death from coronavirus, 161 new virus cases, total now at 763
-
5
11 soldiers confirmed as coronavirus patients, 7,700 in quarantine