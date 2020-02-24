The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:05 February 24, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.25 1.26
2-M 1.28 1.29
3-M 1.31 1.32
6-M 1.31 1.33
12-M 1.31 1.34
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
Most Saved
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
1
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
2
More than half of S. Korean coronavirus infections linked to Shincheonji
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 161 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 763
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea ups alert level to highest, as virus cases spike to 602, death toll at 5
-
5
(8th LD) S. Korea ups alert to highest level as virus cases spike to 602, death toll at 6