Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea vows efforts for prompt signing of defense cost deal with U.S.

All Headlines 11:57 February 24, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will redouble efforts to reach a defense cost-sharing agreement with the United States, the defense ministry said Monday, after Washington warned that South Korean workers at American military bases could be furloughed unless a deal is reached in time.

The Pentagon said Sunday it will be necessary to furlough most South Koreans at the U.S. bases here on April 1 if an agreement is not reached over how much Seoul should pay for the upkeep of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK). Last year's one-year deal expired on Dec. 31.

"We cannot go into details regarding the defense cost-sharing deal as the negotiations are ongoing, but I can tell you that we will strengthen our efforts to reach an agreement at an early date to minimize the impact from the absence of a pact," deputy ministry spokesperson Moon Hong-sik said in a regular press briefing.

The apparent warning from the U.S. came just one day before Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo was set to hold talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper in Washington and discuss a range of security issues, including the defense cost-sharing deal.

Since September, the two countries have held six rounds of negotiations. But they have yet to reach a deal amid Washington's demand for a sharp increase in Seoul's financial contribution to USFK operations.

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#USFK #defense cost-sharing deal
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!