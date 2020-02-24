IZ*ONE scores record album sales in first week with 'Heart*Iz'
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- IZ*ONE achieved record album sales for a girl band with its new album, "Heart*Iz," in the first week of the album release, the band's management agency said Monday.
The new album sold 356,313 copies in the first week following the official release last Monday, the highest first-week sales volume for any K-pop girl band, Off the Record said, citing data from Hanteo Chart.
Selling about 184,000 copies on the first day of its release last Monday alone, IZ*ONE has already defeated best-selling rival girl band TWICE in terms of sales power.
The previous first-week sales record was held by TWICE's 2019 album, "Feel Special," which sold some 154,000 copies in the first week of its release.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
