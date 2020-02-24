Coronavirus deals a blow to S. Korean box office
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean movie theaters saw the lowest number of visitors for January since 2013, data has shown, as growing fears over the contagious disease led people to stay at home.
According to a report by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC) released on Thursday, a total of 16.84 million people went to theaters last month, down 7.1 percent from a year ago.
Total revenue also slipped 4.9 percent on-year to 143.7 billion won (US$117.9 million).
The decline came as people have refrained from going to cinemas amid the rapid spread of COVID-19 virus infections.
Since the first coronavirus patient was confirmed in South Korea on Jan. 20, the country has reported a cumulative 763 confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus, with seven deaths, as of Monday morning.
In particular, the number of ticket sales reached 1.1 million over the final weekend of January, compared to 1.5 million moviegoers tallied on June 5-6, 2015, when the country was suffering from the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) outbreak.
The downbeat trend of the monthly number of moviegoers is expected to continue in February as weekend ticket sales dropped to some 475,000 over last weekend.
Meanwhile, local film distributors have postponed their scheduled film releases.
Little Big Pictures said that it has put off the opening of its upcoming thriller "Time to Hunt," directed by Yoon Sung-hyun, which was originally scheduled to hit local screens on Wednesday.
The distributors of "Innocence," "Call" and "Onward" also rescheduled their releases for April.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
5
BTS to unveil teaser for its new song 'ON' ahead of official release
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
2
More than half of S. Korean coronavirus infections linked to Shincheonji
-
3
Foreign countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
4
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 161 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 763