(LEAD) 4 more virus patients discharged, fully recovered cases total at 22
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES paras 2, 6)
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea released four more novel coronavirus patients Monday after they were declared virus-free, bringing the total number of fully recovered cases here to 22.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the country's ninth, 13th, 15th and 20th patients were discharged from quarantine at their hospitals.
South Korea's ninth patient is a 28-year-old woman who was confirmed to be infected on Jan. 31. She is an acquaintance of the country's fifth coronavirus patient, who returned from China last month.
The country's 13th and 15th patients are believed to have contracted the virus in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the deadly virus outbreak. They were confirmed to be infected on Feb. 2.
The 20th patient is a 42-year-old South Korean woman and a relative of the 15th patient. She was identified to have been infected on Feb. 5.
South Korea has confirmed 833 COVID-19 cases as of Monday afternoon, with the nation's death toll reaching seven. Most of those cases are traced to church services in the southeastern city of Daegu.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
5
BTS to unveil teaser for its new song 'ON' ahead of official release
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
2
More than half of S. Korean coronavirus infections linked to Shincheonji
-
3
Foreign countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
4
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 161 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 763