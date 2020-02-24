N. Korea boasts of progress in developing new sanitary masks and soaps to prevent coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korean media outlets boasted that the country has made progress in developing special sanitary masks and sanitizer soaps, emphasizing its efforts to prevent the new coronavirus using its own resources.
North Korea has not reported any cases of COVID-19 infection since it first broke out in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December, but it has taken various precautionary measures against the virus to prevent its outbreak.
Meari, one of the North's propaganda websites, pointed out that a research center affiliated with the country's health ministry is currently developing sanitary masks to overcome the deadly virus.
"We have conducted experiments several times using our own materials that were also effective in treating other diseases ... we succeeded in creating a mask that helps treat respiratory diseases and overcomes the weaknesses of normal masks."
DPRK Today, another North Korean media outlet, said new sanitizer soaps developed by a cosmetics factory in Pyongyang are being sold at department stores and growing popular among the people.
The media outlet added that the sanitizer soaps are effective in disinfecting masks and other hygiene products, a remark that may indicate that most North Koreans reuse their disposable masks or use cotton masks amid a lack of resources.
North Korea has taken preventive measures against COVID-19 by tightening its border with China and doubling the quarantine period to 30 days for those coming from foreign countries.
