KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LGInt 11,900 DN 500
DongkukStlMill 4,660 DN 195
CJ 85,900 DN 3,600
JWPHARMA 26,100 DN 1,550
Hanwha 20,350 DN 1,000
DB HiTek 27,000 DN 800
BoryungPharm 12,400 DN 550
L&L 13,250 DN 700
NamyangDairy 380,500 DN 6,000
TaekwangInd 835,000 DN 31,000
SsangyongCement 4,520 DN 70
KAL 22,100 DN 1,450
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,040 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 37,100 DN 1,850
LG Corp. 71,700 DN 2,600
SsangyongMtr 1,830 DN 55
AmoreG 64,600 DN 2,800
HyundaiMtr 122,500 DN 5,500
HankookShellOil 260,500 DN 10,500
BukwangPharm 12,800 DN 1,000
ILJIN MATERIALS 49,700 DN 900
Daesang 20,350 DN 950
SKNetworks 4,415 DN 205
KCC 186,000 DN 11,500
ORION Holdings 14,950 DN 600
NEXENTIRE 7,000 DN 290
CHONGKUNDANG 88,700 DN 3,300
KISWire 16,050 DN 800
LotteFood 331,000 DN 14,000
Hyundai M&F INS 22,350 UP 400
TONGYANG 1,010 DN 55
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,660 DN 450
POSCO 203,500 DN 8,000
SPC SAMLIP 70,000 DN 1,900
SAMSUNG SDS 182,000 DN 9,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 27,150 DN 1,600
KUMHOTIRE 3,810 DN 170
DB INSURANCE 43,300 UP 550
SLCORP 15,100 DN 750
Yuhan 207,000 DN 6,500
(MORE)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
5
BTS to unveil teaser for its new song 'ON' ahead of official release
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
2
More than half of S. Korean coronavirus infections linked to Shincheonji
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 161 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 763
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea ups alert level to highest, as virus cases spike to 602, death toll at 5
-
5
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus