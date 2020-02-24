KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SamsungElec 56,800 DN 2,400
NHIS 10,100 DN 600
SK Discovery 22,450 DN 1,050
LS 38,250 DN 1,200
GS E&C 26,700 DN 1,250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 24,000 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 321,000 DN 15,500
KPIC 90,900 DN 1,200
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,450 DN 250
SKC 54,400 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,450 DN 1,500
Shinsegae 244,500 DN 19,500
Nongshim 280,000 DN 1,500
SGBC 32,550 DN 950
Hyosung 69,100 DN 2,100
S-Oil 71,600 DN 2,600
GC Corp 108,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE 29,850 DN 1,200
AK Holdings 25,650 DN 2,050
Binggrae 52,500 DN 700
GCH Corp 17,700 DN 900
LotteChilsung 116,000 DN 3,000
KiaMtr 38,600 DN 1,450
Hanmi Science 30,300 DN 2,000
CUCKOO 89,000 DN 2,600
DaeduckElec 9,610 DN 380
Donga Socio Holdings 85,700 DN 2,700
SK hynix 99,500 DN 3,500
Youngpoong 611,000 DN 31,000
HyundaiEng&Const 34,650 DN 2,000
SBC 11,100 DN 700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 50,600 DN 2,000
ShinhanGroup 34,000 DN 1,650
HITEJINRO 28,300 DN 1,700
CJ LOGISTICS 134,500 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 57,400 DN 1,600
DaelimInd 72,900 DN 3,800
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12450 DN300
DAEKYO 5,180 DN 820
GKL 17,600 DN 750
