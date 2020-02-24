KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungF&MIns 202,500 DN 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,650 DN 1,250
Kogas 30,400 DN 1,200
GS Retail 35,450 DN 850
Ottogi 544,000 UP 32,000
IlyangPharm 21,100 DN 600
MERITZ SECU 3,395 DN 115
HtlShilla 83,900 DN 5,000
SamsungElecMech 138,500 DN 5,000
Hanssem 63,100 DN 3,200
KSOE 106,000 DN 6,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 19,100 DN 1,200
OCI 52,800 DN 3,300
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 45,300 DN 1,400
KorZinc 426,000 DN 14,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,050 DN 350
SYC 39,250 DN 1,100
HyundaiMipoDock 37,100 DN 2,150
IS DONGSEO 26,700 DN 1,400
LG Innotek 144,000 DN 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 191,000 DN 8,000
HYUNDAI WIA 40,250 DN 1,850
KumhoPetrochem 64,600 DN 1,600
Mobis 219,000 DN 9,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 29,200 DN 3,100
HDC HOLDINGS 9,390 DN 570
S-1 81,900 DN 3,100
Hanchem 99,100 DN 4,400
DWS 22,900 DN 1,000
UNID 38,350 DN 900
KEPCO 25,500 DN 600
SamsungSecu 33,900 DN 1,200
SKTelecom 217,500 DN 2,000
S&T MOTIV 41,700 DN 1,300
HyundaiElev 52,100 DN 4,100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,600 DN 1,550
Hanon Systems 10,400 DN 500
SK 202,000 DN 10,500
Handsome 24,700 DN 1,050
COWAY 71,000 DN 2,600
(MORE)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
5
BTS to unveil teaser for its new song 'ON' ahead of official release
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
2
More than half of S. Korean coronavirus infections linked to Shincheonji
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 161 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 763
-
4
(5th LD) S. Korea ups alert level to highest, as virus cases spike to 602, death toll at 5
-
5
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus