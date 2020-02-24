KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 99,100 DN 5,400
IBK 9,480 DN 420
KorElecTerm 33,150 DN 1,550
NamhaeChem 7,110 DN 400
DONGSUH 16,000 DN 300
BGF 4,735 DN 210
SamsungEng 14,550 DN 800
SAMSUNG C&T 109,500 DN 4,000
PanOcean 3,590 DN 235
SAMSUNG CARD 33,550 DN 1,350
CheilWorldwide 20,200 DN 700
KT 24,100 DN 600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL187500 DN10000
LG Uplus 13,850 DN 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 61,700 DN 3,300
KT&G 83,700 DN 1,800
DHICO 5,150 DN 230
LG Display 14,800 DN 300
Kangwonland 23,800 DN 1,250
NAVER 184,000 DN 5,500
Kakao 183,500 DN 6,000
NCsoft 663,000 DN 6,000
DSME 22,850 DN 1,350
DSINFRA 4,285 DN 185
DWEC 4,110 DN 195
Donga ST 87,100 DN 2,700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,200 DN 600
CJ CheilJedang 263,000 DN 4,500
DongwonF&B 210,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO KPS 34,200 DN 1,250
LGH&H 1,278,000 DN 86,000
LGCHEM 395,000 DN 12,000
KEPCO E&C 18,550 DN 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,700 DN 2,200
HALLA HOLDINGS 35,500 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 13,600 DN 850
LGELECTRONICS 63,300 DN 2,800
Celltrion 169,000 DN 8,000
Huchems 18,300 DN 800
DAEWOONG PHARM 110,000 DN 7,500
