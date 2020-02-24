KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 68,800 DN 3,700
KIH 62,900 DN 3,800
LOTTE Himart 22,000 DN 1,350
GS 41,600 DN 2,350
CJ CGV 24,550 DN 1,150
HYUNDAILIVART 9,830 DN 470
LIG Nex1 27,050 DN 850
Fila Holdings 39,950 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 129,000 DN 6,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 31,650 DN 1,250
HANWHA LIFE 1,750 DN 115
AMOREPACIFIC 173,000 DN 9,000
LF 13,250 DN 550
FOOSUNG 7,870 DN 320
JW HOLDINGS 5,390 DN 410
SK Innovation 123,500 DN 7,000
POONGSAN 20,350 DN 700
KBFinancialGroup 39,050 DN 2,100
Hansae 13,200 DN 900
LG HAUSYS 47,200 DN 2,400
Youngone Corp 28,500 DN 950
KOLON IND 35,300 DN 1,900
HanmiPharm 261,000 DN 15,000
BNK Financial Group 6,210 DN 300
emart 99,300 DN 2,700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY270 00 DN850
KOLMAR KOREA 42,200 DN 4,100
COSMAX 75,000 DN 1,400
MANDO 31,750 DN 1,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 461,000 DN 25,500
INNOCEAN 68,200 DN 1,800
Doosan Bobcat 26,950 DN 1,150
Netmarble 90,300 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S266500 DN14500
ORION 96,900 DN 6,600
BGF Retail 160,500 DN 3,500
SKCHEM 63,600 DN 3,500
HDC-OP 18,900 DN 200
HYOSUNG HEAVY 21,000 DN 1,250
WooriFinancialGroup 9,400 DN 410
