(4th LD) Moon suggests extra budget in dual fight against virus, economic impact
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details in paras 6-8)
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in suggested Monday that his government consider an emergency supplementary budget plan to support its "dual" fight against the novel coronavirus and its economic impact.
"We should mobilize all national capabilities to prevent the spread of COVID-19," he stressed, speaking at the outset of his weekly meeting with his senior Cheong Wa Dae aides amid a sharp rise in the number of patients here. He invited 10 South Korean experts on infectious diseases to the session, including Peck Kyong-ran, head of the Korean Society of Infectious Diseases.
He called for a "bold injection" of government funds to help revive local economies hit by COVID-19 cases, especially Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and nearby areas, where hundreds of people infected with the virus have been reported over the past few days.
Moon instructed the government to consider the allocation of an early supplementary budget "if necessary" and to quickly spend money from the existing reserve funds, worth 3.4 trillion won (US$2.8 billion).
He pointed out that timing is crucial for such a policy step to minimize the damage to businesses, boost domestic consumption and revitalize troubled local economies. It's unusual for a South Korean government to seek an extra budget in the first half of a year.
Moon's economy team is widely expected to seek a "super extra budget" bill that would be worth over 10 trillion won.
But economists said the supplementary budget needed to tackle the coronavirus may reach 15 trillion won.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Facebook hours after Moon's comments on the extra spending that the "government plans to announce an extra budget plan as quickly as possible through trilateral policy consultations involving the ruling party and presidential office Cheong Wa Dae."
When South Korea was suffering the economic effects of the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) outbreak in 2015, the National Assembly approved an 11.6-trillion-won budget bill. During the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) scare, 7.5 trillion won in extra funds was earmarked to prop up the economy.
Moon also appealed to the people to have trust in his government's quarantine measures and join "pan-national" forces in efforts to ride out the crisis.
He said the anti-virus system of his administration and local governments is in full swing.
"I would like to ask the people to have confidence in our quarantine capabilities and medical system and to join forces in overcoming the current difficulty," he added.
The president also assured the public that the government is in an emergency mode in the face of the "dual" challenges of quarantining people and dealing with the economic fallout. He stated again that South Korea is in an "emergency economic situation" due to the virus outbreak.
"The government should make special prescriptions for extraordinary economic situations," Moon emphasized, urging the government to make decisions and take special measures in a swift and aggressive manner with "no restriction on policy-related imagination."
Moon held "serious dialogue" with the experts, meanwhile, listening to their opinions in the session that lasted 33 minutes longer than scheduled, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said.
In his closing comments, Moon was quoted as saying, "What's still important in quarantine is the early finding" of a patient, which is connected with fatality.
"In case of early discovery, treatment is easy but the fatality rate goes up if infection progresses due to belated discovery," he added, asking the people, government, quarantine authorities and civilian medical institutions to deal with the problem "with one mind."
On Sunday, Moon announced the elevation of the state alert to the highest level of the four-tier system -- "red."
The education ministry has postponed the opening of the spring semester for all of the nation's kindergartens and schools by a week to March 9.
Critics argue the Moon administration is to partly blame for the recent proliferation of the virus, citing its "belated" quarantine steps in general.
They are calling for an across-the-board entry ban on people coming from China, the origin of COVID-19. Moon made no mention of the sensitive issue in his opening remarks during the latest Cheong Wa Dae meeting.
Of concern is the impact on South Korea's traditional relations with the neighboring country -- its top trade partner -- and potential effects on other countries reportedly mulling over a similar entry ban for South Korean nationals amid fears of the deadly virus.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
5
BTS to unveil teaser for its new song 'ON' ahead of official release
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
2
Foreign countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 161 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 763
-
4
S. Korea reports 7th death from coronavirus, 161 new virus cases, total now at 763
-
5
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes