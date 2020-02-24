(2nd LD) Seoul stocks sink nearly 4 pct on virus woes, Korean won sharply down
(ATTN: ADDS gold prices at bottom; UPDATES coronavirus cases)
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks plummeted on Monday to extend their losing streak to a third session as angst over the new coronavirus outbreak here deepened. The Korean won tumbled to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in six months.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 83.8 points, or 3.87 percent, to close at 2,079.04, the lowest since Dec. 5 last year. Trading volume was high at 939 million shares worth 9.1 trillion won (US$7.5 billion), with losers far outnumbering gainers 846 to 49.
The stock market crash came as the country added 161 more cases of the new coronavirus earlier in the day to bring the total number of infections to over 760 one day after raising its alert to the highest level against COVID-19. The country also reported one more death from the virus, bringing the death toll to seven.
After the market closed, the country reported 70 more cases for a total of 833 virus infections since its first outbreak in late January.
"The sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 patients here weighed on investors' sentiment," said Seo Sang-young, a researcher at Kiwoom Securities Co. "The weak purchasing managers' index from the United States also raised worries of a global economic slowdown."
Foreigners dumped a net 782 billion won, while institutions bought a net 192 billion won. Individuals scooped up a net 607 billion won.
Shares lost ground across the board.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics plunged 4.05 percent to 56,800 won, and LG Electronics decreased 4.24 percent to 63,300 won. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 3.4 percent to 99,500 won.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor shed 4.3 percent to 122,500 won and its sister Kia Motors lost 3.62 percent to 38,600 won. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis lost 4.16 percent to 219,000 won.
Chemical firms also lost ground, with No. 1 LG Chem falling 2.95 percent to 395,000 won and LG Household & Health Care dropping 6.35 percent to 1,278,000 won. Top refiner SK Innovation moved down 5.36 percent to 123,500 won.
Shinhan Financial surrendered 4.63 percent to 34,000 won, and KB Financial decreased 5.1 percent to 39,050 won. Samsung Life Insurance lost 5.08 percent to 61,700 won.
Foodstuff firms were among the bright spots as demand for ready-to-eat products is expected to rise, with Ottogi climbing 6.25 percent to 544,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,220.20 won against the greenback, sharply down 11 won from the previous session's close.
It marked the lowest figure since 1,222.20 won posted on Aug. 13 last year, when the trade spat between Washington and Beijing escalated.
South Korea warned it will take "necessary measures" if there is increased volatility in the currency market caused by growing off-risk sentiment stemming from the new coronavirus outbreak.
Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom noted the volatility in the financial market may continue to expand for some time due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
The vice finance minister added the government is reviewing all available steps to help minimize the fallout of the outbreak.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 4.3 basis points to 1.139 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond dropped 3.1 basis points to 1.236 percent.
Amid growing demand for safer assets, the price of gold traded on the KRX gold market jumped 3.09 percent to reach a record high of 64,800 won per gram on Monday, rising for the sixth consecutive session.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
