(LEAD) Pro football league temporarily postpones start of season
(ATTN: ADDS details in paras 5-6)
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean professional football league on Monday decided to postpone the start of the 2020 season temporarily, citing health concerns stemming from the fast-spreading coronavirus.
The new K League season had been scheduled to kick off with two matches on Saturday, followed by two more on Sunday. But following an emergency board meeting at its Seoul headquarters on Monday, the K League said all matches will be shelved until further notice.
Last Sunday, South Korea raised its alert level against COVID-19 to the highest of the four-tier system, "red." As of Monday morning, the novel virus had claimed seven lives, with the number of infections reaching over 700.
The K League's decision on Monday came three days after it postponed two opening weekend matches in the southeastern region, following a recent surge in COVID-19 infections in the area.
According to the league, some members of the board proposed shortening the season if the situation doesn't abate soon. The league may also try to squeeze postponed games into FIFA international match windows, during which the league is typically put on hold while some K League stars are called into national team duties.
In the top-division K League 1, the 12 teams play a total of 38 matches. They first play 33 matches apiece, and then the top six and the bottom six teams are divided into two tiers for the five matches each for the "Final Round."
Also Monday, the K League said it has canceled the season-opening media day initially set for Wednesday in Seoul and scrapped orientations for rookies and new foreign players.
The K League also asked its participating teams in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League, the continent's top club competition, to hold matches behind closed doors.
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, FC Seoul, Suwon Samsung Bluewings and Ulsan Hyundai FC have all played one group stage match each so far. Their next contests will be during the first week of March, with Ulsan and FC Seoul set to host.
South Korea's professional volleyball and basketball leagues have already announced plans to keep spectators away for their games until the situation with the virus improves.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Monsta X's 'All About Luv' lands at 5th on Billboard 200 chart
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
5
BTS to unveil teaser for its new song 'ON' ahead of official release
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
3
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
4
(6th LD) S. Korea's virus cases surge to 433 on church services, cluster outbreak at hospital
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 87 more cases of new coronavirus, total soars to 433
-
1
S. Korea to postpone new school year as coronavirus spikes
-
2
More than half of S. Korean coronavirus infections linked to Shincheonji
-
3
Foreign countries tighten travel restrictions on S. Korea as new coronavirus cases spike
-
4
S. Koreans rely on digital maps to track spreading virus
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 161 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 763