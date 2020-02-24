S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 24, 2020
All Headlines 16:37 February 24, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.129 1.168 -3.9
3-year TB 1.139 1.182 -4.3
10-year TB 1.416 1.443 -2.7
2-year MSB 1.138 1.175 -3.7
3-year CB (AA-) 1.740 1.782 -4.2
91-day CD 1.410 1.410 0.0
(END)
