(LEAD) BOK chief urges vigilant watch against fallout from virus outbreak

All Headlines 17:09 February 24, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The head of South Korea's central bank on Monday called for continued efforts to minimize the fallout from the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The call came in an emergency meeting with senior officials, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

"At the meeting, Gov. Lee Ju-yeol ordered the officials to examine the local financial and foreign exchange markets and to implement steps to maintain the BOK's main tasks without disruption," the BOK said in a statement.

Monday's meeting followed a sharp increase in the number of virus infections over the weekend.

Lee had to cut short by one day his trip to Riyadh, where he had been taking part in a Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting since Saturday.

South Korea has so far reported 833 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since its first outbreak in late January.

Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol (R) arrives at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Feb. 24, 2020, after cutting short his trip to Riyadh for a Group of 20 meeting by one day to hold an emergency meeting with bank officials over the accelerating spread of COVID-19 in South Korea. (Yonhap)

