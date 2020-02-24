(LEAD) BOK chief urges vigilant watch against fallout from virus outbreak
(ATTN: RECASTS 6th para to update the number of confirmed cases to 833)
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- The head of South Korea's central bank on Monday called for continued efforts to minimize the fallout from the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
The call came in an emergency meeting with senior officials, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
"At the meeting, Gov. Lee Ju-yeol ordered the officials to examine the local financial and foreign exchange markets and to implement steps to maintain the BOK's main tasks without disruption," the BOK said in a statement.
Monday's meeting followed a sharp increase in the number of virus infections over the weekend.
Lee had to cut short by one day his trip to Riyadh, where he had been taking part in a Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting since Saturday.
South Korea has so far reported 833 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since its first outbreak in late January.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
