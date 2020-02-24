S. Korea, Israel in talks to arrange chartered flights to airlift Korean tourists home
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, Feb. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is in talks with Israel to arrange chartered flights to bring home its nationals stranded after the Middle East nation abruptly implemented an entry ban on Koreans last week due to concerns about the new coronavirus, Seoul officials said Monday.
The two governments have held consultations over the plan to airlift hundreds of South Koreans in the country with Israel considering covering the cost of operating the chartered aircraft, the officials said.
"The Israeli government is weighing the option of arranging chartered flights under the condition that it will shoulder all the costs to support the early return of South Korean tourists who have had difficulties returning home following their trips to Israel," a foreign ministry official in Seoul said.
"The Korean government plans to look at details, including the schedule of the chartered flights through close communication with the Israeli government, and will discuss with Israel the issue of preventing any excessive or unreasonable measures against Korean tourists," the official added.
An Israeli media outlet, Ynet, has reported that South Korean nationals will be airlifted out of Israel from Monday at the expense of the Israeli government.
Israeli and South Korean airliners will participate in the airlift that will transport the South Koreans stranded in Israel on direct flights to Seoul, it added.
The entry ban comes as the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Korea has risen to 833. Seven patients have died.
On Saturday, Israel barred nearly 180 foreigners, including 130 Koreans, aboard a Korean Air flight from entering the country without any prior notice after they landed in Tel Aviv. They returned to Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Sunday.
An estimated 1,000 South Korean tourists are currently stranded in Israel while in search of flights back home, with many others having decided to take flights to other countries such as Thailand to leave Israel.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
